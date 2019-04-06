JUST IN
Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train engine derails near Kurseong

ANI 

The engine of a Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train derailed between Mahanadi and Kurseong on Saturday.

Soon after the incident was reported to the North-Eastern Railway authorities, the concerned officials reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Restoration work is currently underway.

No loss of life has been reported.

The reason behind the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

