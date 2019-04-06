Darjeeling Himalayan Railway toy train engine derails near Kurseong

The engine of a Himalayan Railway toy train derailed between Mahanadi and on Saturday.

Soon after the incident was reported to the North-Eastern Railway authorities, the concerned officials reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Restoration work is currently underway.

No loss of life has been reported.

The reason behind the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)