Sonia Gandhi accuses BJP of favouring big corporate companies

(UPA) on Saturday accused the led government of making policies to favour the "big corporate companies" of the country.

Addressing a People's Agenda Programme endorsed by more than 200 organisations here, Sonia said: "The incumbent government makes policies which suit big corporate companies. We should revolt against it. In the past few years, the government has crushed the very soul of the nation."

She added, "When the UPA was in power, under the leadership of Manmohan Singh, the government and worked together," she added.

Taking a jibe at the incumbent government, Gandhi said: "Regressive forces have systematically dismantled our institutions. The current government has undermined the welfare architecture that was laid down over the last 65 years."

She also accused the BJP-led NDA government of not enduring anyone who revolts against it. "BJP government turns its face when people are attacked. They are not ready to maintain law and order situation in the country," she added.

She emphasised that Congress, if voted to power, will fulfil every promise it has made.

Urging people to for the Congress, Sonia said: "I request the people of the country to elect the government who is responsible and cares about the security and dignity of the people. We will not let anyone take away these rights from you".

elections will start on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Results will be announced on May 23.

