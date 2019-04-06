Dimple Yadav files nomination from Kannauj, Akhilesh says she will take SP legacy forward

and sitting (MP) on Saturday filed her nomination from the parliamentary seat.

Dimple filed the nomination in presence of her husband and Akhilesh Yadav, who is contesting from the Azamgarh constituency in the polls.

The Ram Gopal Yadav, Rajya Sabha and were also present.

"The victory margin will be huge since there is an alliance between SP-BSP. BJP did not fulfil its promises and now to divert attention, it is using the security forces. It has been a failed government," said.

Talking to media, said, "Dimple will take the legacy of forward. In the SP has done great in the past and this time it will do better."

Hitting out at BJP, Yadav said, "BJP has been stopping the path of development that was made possible with built by Samajwadi Party. BJP never fulfilled its promise, it only spread hate amongst people and divide them on based on caste, he added.

If BJP calls 'Mahagahthbandhan' a 'Mahamilavat', then what can be said about NDA which has more than 30 coalition partners," asked Akhilesh.

On the question of Minister calling a virus, Akhilesh said, "The UP minister does not know how to use and it seems there must be virus living with him these days which is spreading these kinds of statements from him."

has represented the seat from here since 2012 when it was vacated by her husband, who had become the She was first elected unopposed from seat in the bypoll in 2012, which was necessitated after Akhilesh Yadav, who was also elected from Firozabad, quit the Kannauj seat.

She was re-elected from Kannauj in the 2014 election.

Polling for the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat will be held in the fourth phase on April 29.

Seven-phase elections in the country are slated to begin on April 11 and will go on till May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23. There are 80 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Uttar Pradesh, polling for which will be held in all seven phases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)