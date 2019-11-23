Condolences pour in after actor Shaukat Kaifi passes away

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi's mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away on Friday. She was in her 90s.

The late actor died of a cardiac arrest on Friday evening. Her last rites are scheduled to take place today in Mumbai.

Kaifi was married to late Urdu poet Kaifi Azmi and had two children with him - Shabana and Baba.

From 'Umraao Jaan' to Mira Nair's Oscar-nominated film 'Salaam Bombay!', the renowned late actor has starred in a number of movies and was last seen in Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji starrer 'Saathiya', which released in 2002.

Expressing her grief, actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar put out a tweet extending condolences to the family.

"RIP #shaukatazmi a life so very well lived and loved. Consider myself lucky to have spent some precious time with her. My deepest condolences to Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar, Baba Azmi and Tanve Azmi," she wrote.

"Meri badi pyaari.. RIP #shaukat aapa you l live in our hearts always..," tweeted actor Divya Dutta.

"Our love, prayers, wishes are with @AzmiShabana @babaazmi @Javedakhtarjadu @tanviazmi and their families," actor Danish Husain also tweeted.

