Veteran actor Shaukat Kaifi passes away

Veteran theatre and film actor Shaukat Kaifi passed away on Friday evening after suffering a cardiac arrest at her residence here.

The 91-year-old had been unwell for a while due to age-related illnesses. She is survived by her children -- actor Shabana Azmi and cinematographer Baba Azmi.

The thespian was married to renowned Urdu poet and lyricist Kaifi Azmi who passed away in the year 2002. Shaukat had also penned a memoir titled 'Kaifi and I'.

Muzaffar Ali's 'Umrao Jaan' (1981) and Sagar Sarhadi's 'Bazaar' (1982) are some of Shaukat's most noted films. However, her first major appearance was in MS Sathyu's 'Garm Hava' in 1974.

The burial will take place on Saturday at around 3 pm.

