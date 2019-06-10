Condolences pour in for Girish Karnad from key politicians

Veteran actor, writer, and passed away on Monday in Bengaluru at the age of 81 and condolences poured in from prominent Indian politicians.

Apart from and who expressed their grief over the death of Karnad, several others have posted their condolences on

Rahul Gandhi, tweeted, "Playwright, actor, but above all a great human being, in Karnad's passing has lost a beloved son, whose memory will live on in the vast treasure trove of creative work he leaves behind. My condolences to his family & fans around the world."

Karnad, 81, who succumbed to an extended illness, was conferred with India's highest civilian honours- the Padma Bhushan (1994) and (1974). He has also conferred the Sahitya Akademi Award (1994).

He was a Rhodes Scholar from Oxford University, in the 1960s.

After rising in fame as a Kannada in the 1960s, made his debut on screen and as a with a Kannada film in 1970.

CM, took to to post: "With the demise of noted actor, and Jnanpith Awardee Karnad, we have lost a great personality of Indian cinema, especially theatre. He was also associated with Marathi theatre. My humble tribute. Deepest condolences to his family, friends & fans!"

His theatrical and film ventures revolved around the weaving in of conventional literature and the pathos of classicism with modernistic viewpoints.

His theatre plays in Kannada have been translated to English and various Indian languages and subsequently directed by directors from and globally by acclaimed directors such as Ebrahim Alkazi, BV Karanth and Alyque Padamsee among others.

Shashi Tharoor, the union from Thiruvananthapuram, tweeted, "This is a devastating loss. Just a few months ago he sent me the draft of his brilliant new historical play. He was at the peak of his creative talent. Profound condolences to his devoted wife Saras & brilliant son @rkarnad. A flame has been extinguished that lit up so many minds."

has been strongly accredited for his acting works in TV series like 'Malgudi Days' where he played Swami's father and recently also starred in Bollywood films like 'Ek tha Tiger' and " Zinda hai".

His directorial ventures like 'Kaadu' and 'Tabbaliyu Neenade Magane' received distinct appreciation from all over the world.

Karnad worked at the Press office in Chennai for seven years before he went on to serve as the of from 1974-1975. Post this; his he chaired the 'Sangeet Natak Akademi' from 1988 to 1993.

Karnad's work on a global platform extends to his tenure as a in the

Dr G Parameshwara posted on Twitter: "Deeply saddened by the demise one of our greatest playwrights & theatre artists, Shri #GirishKarnad. He was among the eight crown jewels of Kannada art & literature world to be conferred with Jnanpith Award. He & his works will be cherished for long. Om shanti."

also tweeted: "Sad news coming in the morning about the passing away of veteran noted and Girish ji's views and artistic contribution will be missed by the country."

CM Pinarayi Vijayan has condoled the passing away of renowned playwright In a message, CM extended his deepest condolences and sympathies to the family, friends and readers of the great

