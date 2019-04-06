Mike Pence says Venezuelan President 'must go'

Vice of the on Friday said Venezuelan Nicolas "must go", owing to the "suffering he has brought" to the people of that country.

"Make no mistake about it: The struggle in is between dictatorship and democracy, but freedom has the momentum. Nicolas is a dictator with no legitimate claim to power, and Nicolas must go," said, according to a statement issued by the

The remarks by came during his visit to in Houston, Texas, home to a large Venezuelan immigrant community, as well as the corporate headquarters of CITGO, a subsidiary of Venezuela's

Venezuelan proclaimed himself as the on January 23 and was immediately supported by the along with 50 other countries, who recognised him as the of the Latin American nation.

"He and his duly-elected government and the have our full support because the American people support the Constitution of Venezuela, we support the rule of law, and we recognize that Nicolas Maduro's dictatorship is destroying that once great and prosperous nation," Pence said in reference to Guaido.

"When the dictator came to power, six long years ago, he promised to deliver socialism. And sadly for the people of Venezuela, did just that," Pence added.

Pence, in his speech, further noted that nine out of 10 people live in poverty.

"As I just heard from families a few short moments ago, thousands of Venezuelan children are starving at this very hour, and thousands of babies in hospitals across are dying due to lack of basic medical care and treatment," Pence said.

The also blamed Maduro for blocking hundreds of tons of and aid from reaching the impoverished people of

"The has also been working to cut off money from Maduro's corrupt regime. We're imposing sanctions on more than 150 government officials and organizations that are loyal to the dictator in Caracas," Pence noted.

Venezuela has seen a political divide between supporters of Guaido and Maduro, who was elected to power following elections. However, he has refused to step down from his post, with the military largely remaining loyal to him despite calls by the US to side with Guaido.

The South American nation continues to be plagued by a humanitarian crisis, with hyperinflation, blackouts, water, and medicine shortage, and sanctions by the US further crippling the economy.

