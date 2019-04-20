Cong affixed terror word with Hindus but did not respond to 26/11 Mumbai attack: Modi

Launching a scathing attack on Congress, on Saturday said the grand old party affixed 'terror' word with the Hindus instead of giving reply to terrorists after 26/11 attack.

"When the terrorists attacked in 26/11, the government had refused to give permission to the to give a reply," the said while addressing an election rally here.

"Instead of giving reply to terrorists who came from Pakistan, the conspired to affix the 'terror' word with the Hindus. They did conspiracy to change the entire discourse of the investigation," he said.

Modi expressed surprise that Opposition which was often raising questions over the IAF air strike inside Pakistan, have suddenly fallen silent over the issue.

"After two phases of Lok Sabha elections, all those who questioning air strike and asking for proof, are not doing so now. Why have they forgotten to ask now?" the asked.

"I challenge those who questioned the bravery of our soldiers. If they have the courage, they should go among the people and discuss the revenge taken against the martyrs of Pulwama terror attack and also ask questions of the Army's power. This is my challenge but they will not ask," he said. also said that there are some people in spreading rumours that reservation will be scrapped.

"Politicians are spreading rumours in They are saying that 10 per cent reservation for the poor in the general category has been given which will be eliminated later," he said.

"People should be cautious as these people (politicians) will conspire to take away some per cent of reservation from the poor, backward, Adivasis, etc as given by Baba Sahab Ambedkar, and give it to some other for the sake of They have tried it before also," Modi said.

reiterated his promise to ensure coverage of all farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme irrespective of their land ownership if the BJP is voted to power again.

"We will scrap the maximum five acres of land clause to avail the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojna after the formation of our government," he said.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, which was launched in February this year, provides aid of Rs. 6,000 per year to small and marginal farmers having combined land holding or ownership of up to two hectares.

NDA alliance, comprising BJP, JD(U) and (LJP) had announced its seat-sharing agreement. Under the deal, both the BJP and JD(U) will contest on 17 seats each, while the LJP will contest six seats.

