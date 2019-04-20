Hyderabad: IS sympathiser arrested in NIA raid, taken to custody

-
The National Investigative Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested an alleged Islamic State (IS) sympathiser from his home in Kings Colony here, sources said.
The suspect, Taha, was taken into custody by the NIA sleuths, sources said.
The NIA is carrying out searches in Telangana and Maharashtra against an IS module, according to sources.
The raids are being conducted at three locations in Hyderabad and one in Wardha.
