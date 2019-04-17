Modi says Congress will destroy Gujarat

on Wednesday said the had a pathological hatred for and if it formed a government at the Centre, the party would destroy the state as its "first target."

"It pinches them that they ruled the country for four generations and now this 'chaiwala', this 'Gujju', has brought them to the gates of jail and they are out on bail," Modi said, addressing election rallies in North Gujarat's Himmatnagar and Surendranagar in Saurashtra region.

"For 10 years, from 2004 to 2014, there was a remote-controlled government sitting in which was always plotting to damage the interests of Gujarat, as if did not belong to India," Modi said.

He said when he was the chief minister, the Congress-led government deployed all means to break the

"Our police officers, even Amit Shah, were thrown behind bars," he said and asked, "Should they (Congress) be given an opportunity to destroy once again? They are more angry this time since they are out on bail."

The said the always nursed hatred for Gujarat. "Not only Sardar Patel, they had an issue even with his daughter Then came Morarji Desai, who could not sit even for three years. And now Modi, who has completed full five years in government," he said.

Modi taunted alliance of Opposition parties in several states and described it a 'Mahamilavat'. He said none of them had the strength to contest all the Lok Sabha seats, "but everyone" wants to be a "West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and there are Delhi-walas who think that prime ministership is their paternal property."

Modi said this was not an ordinary election. "This is an election to decide if you wanted a nationalist government or the tukde-tukde gang. You have to decide what you want for your next generation," told the audience.

Modi said there was no possibility of a revival for the Congress, adding that its manifesto like a "dhakosla patra" (a document of hypocrisy).

--IANS

desai/prs

