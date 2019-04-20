JUST IN
IAC Vikrant to be delivered by 2021, says Navy Chief

Admiral Sunil Lanba, Chief of the Naval Staff, on Saturday informed that India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, (IAC) Vikrant, will be delivered to the Indian Navy by 2021.

The chief said: " India's first Indian Aircraft Carrier IAC Vikrant is undergoing outfitting at Kochi shipyard Ltd. Harbour acceptance trials are in progress and sea acceptance trial of this will commence in the latter half of this year."

He further said that "The Aircraft Carrier will be delivered to Navy by the year 2021."

INS Vikrant, also known as Indigenous Aircraft Carrier 1 (IAC-1), is the first aircraft carrier to be built in India for the Navy.

