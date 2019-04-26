J-K HC dismisses Yasin Malik's plea to transfer case

Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday dismissed an appeal by JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik to transfer the trial of two 30-year-old cases against him from Jammu to Srinagar.
Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
Malik was arrested a couple of weeks after the Central government banned JKLF saying that the outfit led by the former militant leader Malik was actively engaged in inciting secessionism and illegal funneling of funds for fomenting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.
Malik, who was detained on February 22 this year, was lodged at Kothibagh police station.
