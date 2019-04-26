This election is about removing 'Chowkidar' and 'Thokidar,' says Akhilesh Yadav

This election is about removing 'Chowkidar' and 'Thokidar' and ensure that a big change takes place in the country, said former and SP president Yadav here on Friday.

"Whatever we had given to the public, this government has taken away from them. Baba cannot use laptop himself. What will he give to the youth? This election is not just removing 'Chowkidar' but 'Thokidar' as well," he said.

The opposition parties use the term 'Chowkidar' (watchman) for Narendra Modi, to highlight alleged corruption in the high profile fighter plane deal.

The term 'Thokidar' is used by the opposition parties in to highlight the alleged fake encounters, which have taken place ever since the BJP came to power in the state.

Responding to the ruling party's 'Mahamilavati' jibe at SP-BSP alliance, Yadav said: "We are not 'Mahamilavati.' We are going to make 'Mahaparivartan' (a big change). BJP is saying that they will create a new I say that new will be there with a new "

Attacking Modi, Yadav said: "He first came to us as ' Chaiwala.' After five years, we got to know whether the tea is good or not. Now, he comes to us as Chowkidar. How will you trust him? When his tea became bad, then he as Chowkidar is not good as well."

Backing the claim of that Prime Minister Modi does not hail from the backward class by birth, Yadav said: "The Prime Minister is backward in the document. He is not backward by birth."

Yadav also hit out at over the problem of stray animals in the state.

"In Hardoi, when Yogi Adityanath's helicopter landed, a bull came to meet him. The bull was angry. It had come to tell him its problem. But he did not listen to its problem. On Thursday, a bull came to Kannauj. Our police tried to stop it but in vain," he said.

"However, when we told the bull that it came on to the wrong helipad, then it ran away quietly. Shelter and will be arranged for the stray animals as soon as our government is formed at the Centre," said Yadav.

Twenty-six seats of the state went to polls in first three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. The rest 54 seats will go to polls in four phases from April 29 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)