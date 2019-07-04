Cong, DMK lawmakers give adjournment motion notice in LS

Members of Parliament (MPs) from Congress and DMK on Thursday gave adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha over different issues.

Congress MP, Suresh Kodikunnil has given the notice in the Lower House of Parliament over "mob lynching of a suspected cattle-lifter in a remote village of Tripura's Dhalai district".

A man was allegedly beaten to death by a mob on the suspicion of being a cattle thief in a village in Dhalai district on July 3, police said.

The man, identified as Jyoti Kumar, hailed from a remote tribal village in Dhalai district's Raishyabari area. The 36-year-old was taken to Gandacherra hospital in the vicinity, where he breathed his last.

Apart from Kodikunnil, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) lawmaker Ravi Kumar D has given the notice in Lok Sabha over the issue of "release of seven persons held in prison for more than 26 years in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi murder case".

The adjournment motion is thus an extraordinary procedure which, if admitted, leads to setting aside the normal business of the House for discussing a definite matter of urgent public importance.

