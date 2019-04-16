PSP announces 14 candidates for LS elections

(UP) Shivpal Singh Yadav's (Lohia) on Tuesday released its list of 14 candidates for elections.

The party has fielded Chote Lal Yadav from Banda, from Dewariya in UP.

In Bihar, the party gave tickets to Raviraj from Buxar, from Ara, Nirmala Devi from Sasaram, Ehteshamul from Muzaffarpur, Mohd. Akhlaq Ansari from Madhubani and from Jahanabad.

has been fielded from Alwar (Rajasthan).

From the party has fielded from Rohtak, from Hissar, from Bhiwani Mahendragarh, from Karnal and Heera Singh from Sirsa in have been announced as PSP candidates for the elections.

Shivpal Yadav, the younger brother of (SP) founder has decided to field candidates against his former party leaders too although he has announced he will be open to a coalition with Akhilesh Yadav post elections.

elections are being held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

