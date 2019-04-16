JUST IN
PSP announces 14 candidates for LS elections

ANI  |  Politics 

Uttar Pradesh (UP) politician Shivpal Singh Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) on Tuesday released its list of 14 candidates for Lok Sabha elections.

The party has fielded Chote Lal Yadav from Banda, Vinay Kumar Amethiya from Dewariya in UP.

In Bihar, the party gave tickets to Raviraj from Buxar, Anil Kumar Singh from Ara, Nirmala Devi from Sasaram, Ehteshamul Hassan Rahmani from Muzaffarpur, Mohd. Akhlaq Ansari from Madhubani and Arvind Pratap Singh from Jahanabad.

Anup Kumar Meghwal has been fielded from Alwar (Rajasthan).

From Haryana the party has fielded Manju Devi from Rohtak, Rajat Kalsan from Hissar, Shailesh Kumar from Bhiwani Mahendragarh, Naresh Kumar from Karnal and Heera Singh from Sirsa in Haryana have been announced as PSP candidates for the elections.

Shivpal Yadav, the younger brother of Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has decided to field candidates against his former party leaders too although he has announced he will be open to a coalition with Akhilesh Yadav post elections.

Lok Sabha elections are being held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

First Published: Tue, April 16 2019. 18:04 IST

