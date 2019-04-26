Pragya denies 'terrorist' barb against Digvijaya

BJP candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who has already received two notices from the (EC) and has an FIR registered against her since the announcement of her name, on Friday denied her controversial remarks made against her opponent

Inaugurating her campaign office in Sehore on Thursday, Thakur told a gathering, "Uma Didi had defeated him 16 years ago and a sanyasin is here again to defeat this aatanki (terrorist)."

"He will be destroyed again and will not be able to return to politics," she said alluding to without taking his name.

Taking suo motu cognisance of Thakur's speech, the EC sought a report from the The BJP candidate immediately took a U-turn and said that she didn't refer to as a terrorist, not even once in her speech.

An accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, in which 7 people were killed, Thakur is presently out on bail.

