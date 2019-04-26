Howrah: NHRC issues notice to DGP for police action against lawyers

Taking suo motu cognisance of the reported police action against lawyers in Howrah, Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the of Police on Friday.

As many as 20 lawyers and civic agency staff members sustained head injuries in the police action in Howrah on April 24. The violent clashes between lawyers and the staff of the municipal corporation had started with their face-off over a parking issue.

Both sides started pelting stones and bricks at each other forcing police officials to baton charge the warring parties.

Asking for a detailed report in the matter within four weeks, the has also asked for action against "the delinquent police officials".

Observing that the incident raises the serious issue of violation of human rights, the notice said, "Apparently, the police personnel did not deal with the situation in a proper manner which resulted in humiliation and physical injuries to the victims."

The of observed Black day throughout the state today and resolved to cease all court work till April 29 in solidarity with their brethren.

