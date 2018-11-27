Cong promises farm loan waiver, unemployment allowance to win Telangana poll

The has promised farm loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance to the jobless youths if the party is voted to power in the state's ensuing Assembly polls, scheduled for December 7.

Jairam Ramesh, Pradesh Committee (TPCC) and RC Khuntia released the manifesto here on Tuesday.

"The Congress party will waive off farmers' loan to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and will also give ex-gratia to the families of those farmers who committed suicide after the formation of the state," said Reddy, while sharing the key points of the manifesto with the

"The Congress party, if voted to power, will also give the jobless youth Rs 3,000 per month as unemployment allowance," said Reddy. The Congress manifesto also vows to make hundred per cent literate and would spend 20 per cent of the state budget on the education sector.

The party has promised to give judicial powers to the and implement Urdu as the second official language in the state. The manifesto commits to ban manual scavenging in the state, while sanitation staff would be entitled to 10 per cent quota in the housing scheme.

Similarly, for Dalits, the Congress promises to create three special corporations under and will ensure strict implementation of SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act. Among other major promises is the financial assistance of Rs 1,50,116 for the marriage of poor girls and a special fund of Rs 500 crore would be created to help women become entrepreneurs.

The Congress party manifesto has promised in its manifesto that the song "Jaye Jaye Ho Telangana" written by Andersi will be made the of state if the party is voted to power.

The Congress party has also promised to build "Telangana Martyrs Memorials" in all district headquarters. It also promises to reward the activists of Telangana movement of 1969 and 2009.

