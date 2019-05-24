Congratulatory messages continue to pour in for PM Modi

Congratulatory messages from leaders across the world continued to pour in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who assured them that he will continue to work towards global peace and prosperity.
As BJP-led NDA secured a thumping majority in Lok Sabha, State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi sent a congratulatory letter to the Prime Minister.
Leaders from the United States, China, Japan, Russia, the UK, France, Canada, Israel, Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Bhutan, Afghanistan, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Indonesia, Nigeria, Malta, Madagascar, Burundi, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, Ghana and Nicaragua, among others, have greeted Modi.
The Prime Minister conveyed to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison over the telephone that India attaches great significance to further strengthening bilateral ties.
Modi highlighted that India and Australia are both strong and vibrant democracies, and with the expanding economic engagement, increasing high-level interactions and strong people-to-people ties, the momentum generated in bilateral relations would continue further.
Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega Saavedra extended his best wishes to Modi for his victory in the general elections, according to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and other leaders of Kuwait also sent congratulatory messages to Modi.
Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Lotay Tshering conveyed their good wishes for the progress and prosperity of the people of India.
Thanking them, Modi said that his government accords the highest importance to the unique and special friendship with Bhutan.
He reiterated to the Bhutanese leadership his government's commitment to continue working closely with the Himalayan nation in taking the bilateral partnership to even greater heights.
The Prime Minister thanked US Vice President Mike Pence and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for their messages.
"Thank you @VP. This is a victory of democracy, which India and the US cherish. I will continue to promote our partnership with the US for peace and shared prosperity for our two countries and the world," said Modi in his reply to Pence.
"Thank you @JustinTrudeau. People of India have reposed their faith in democracy and development. India will work with our valued partner Canada for benefit of our citizens, and for world peace and prosperity," he said.
Modi thanked former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson for his congratulatory message.
"Thank you for the warm wishes @BorisJohnson. I wholeheartedly reciprocate the sentiment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the UK for the benefit of our people," he tweeted.
According to the Election Commission, BJP has won 302 seats and is leading on one seat. The principal opposition party Congress, on the other hand, finished with 52 seats, eight more than it had won in the 2014 general elections.
Counting of votes began yesterday for 542 constituencies after the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU