Pompeo congratulates Modi; calls India's election an 'inspiration'

Terming "India's elections an inspiration" across the world, US on Thursday congratulated and (NDA) on their resounding victory in 17th elections.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi and the NDA for their victory in India's election, and to the Indian people for casting their votes in such historic numbers. As the world's largest exercise in democracy, #India's election is an inspiration around the world," tweeted Pompeo.

Earlier in the day, US also congratulated Modi on his win, outlining that "great things are in store for the US- partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm."

Scores of leaders including Shinzo Abe, Russian Vladimir Putin, and Israeli extended their wishes to PM Modi, as he's slated to undertake his second consecutive term as India's Prime Minister.

The BJP on Thursday got an overwhelming majority in the Lok Sabha, crossing on its own the 300-mark while storming back to power for the second consecutive term.

The BJP-led NDA was close to touching the 350-mark like in the previous elections in 2014. The half-way mark in the 543-member is 272.

