Iran vows not to surrender to US

will not surrender to the US and "give up" its goals even if it is attacked, asserted on Thursday.

"More than one year after the imposition of these severe (US) sanctions, our people have not bowed to pressures despite facing difficulties in their lives," was quoted by the state news agency as saying.

"We need resistance so our enemies know that if they bomb our land, and if our children are martyred, wounded or taken as prisoners, we will not give up on our goals for the independence of our country and our pride," he added.

This comes a day after Iranian said that the and its allies "do not dare" to attack because of its "spirit of resistance", said on Wednesday.

Warning from Iran's leadership comes amid increasing its presence in the in order to deter Iranian "threat".

The US has ordered and bombers off the coast of Fujairah in the (UAE) to counter an alleged and unexplained threat from

More troops have also been deployed in the Persian Gulf, one of the world's most strategic waterways, in what the US officials claimed was a reaction to photographs showing Iran loading missiles onto small traditional boats, of reported.

The diplomatic tensions between the US and Iran are at an all-time high, as the former has imposed numerous sanctions on the country.

In addition to this, on Friday approved the deployment of a defence battery and a Navy ship to the

Last year, in November, the re-imposed sanctions on Iranian following the United States' withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)