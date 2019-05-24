PM Modi thanks Trump for his wishes

-
ALSO READ
Trump greets PM Modi, says great things in store for US-India ties
Centre for Social Development members endorse Modi for Lok Sabha polls
'Always given primacy to peace in our region': Modi responds to Imran Khan's greeting
Non-cooperation by SP govt delayed beautification project in Varanasi: PM
Election was spectacular, confident of coming to power again: Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed gratitude to the US President Donald Trump after the latter congratulated him on his resounding win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
"Thank you, Donald Trump. This victory represents the aspirations of a nation of 1.3 billion people. I'm looking forward to working closely with you for closer bilateral ties, which also augur well for global peace and prosperity" the PM wrote on Twitter.
This comes after Donald Trump congratulated Modi on his win at the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, outlining that "great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm."
"Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi and his BJP party on their BIG election victory! Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" Trump tweeted on Thursday.
The US President joins scores of other world leaders in extending their wishes to PM Modi, as he's slated to undertake his second consecutive term as India's Prime Minister.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU