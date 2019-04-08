Congress-DMK alliance an Unholy Preposterous Alliance: Rajnath

on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the alliance of and in Tamil Nadu, stating that the alliance between the two parties is nothing but an 'Unholy Preposterous Alliance', a jibe based on the acronym 'UPA'.

Addressing a public rally in Madurai, Singh said, "Congress- alliance not but it is an I am also astonished why has made an understanding with the sinking-ship of leaderless It will prove to be a disaster."

He also accused of destroying and culture of while blaming it for thwarting democracy in the state.

" is the biggest heritage center of culture, architecture, and history. Britishers harmed it and after them, it is Congress which has harmed the most. Three times the central governments led by Congress have dismissed the state governments of Tamil Nadu", said Singh.

Singh, while campaigning for candidate Raj Sathiyan, highlighted the economic growth of the country and said, " (IMF) has accepted that is the world's fastest growing economy. In 2014 was on the 9th place in economic ranking but today it has emerged on the 6th place due to efforts of led government. In some months we will be on the 5th position."

He also talked about the dastardly Pulwama attack and Balakot air strikes and said, "Our fighters destroyed the terrorist camps in However, the opposition is putting signs of interrogation on the bravery of armed forces and asking them about the count of casualties. A Tamil was also involved in the operation. also shot down Pakistan's however their is lying about it which has been contradicted by Pentagon".

Singh also talked about the recent A-SAT missile test and said that while the capability was there since 2007, the then put a hold to it. It was given a go-ahead after formation of BJP government in the Centre, he added.

The BJP is in alliance with the AIADMK, the DMDK, and the to contest all 39 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Voting in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 18. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

