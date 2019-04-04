Congress fields Kamal Nath's son Nakul from Chhindwara LS seat

The on Thursday released a list of 12 candidates for the ensuing elections, fielding Kamal Nath's son from parliamentary constituency in the state.

leaders will contest from Sidhi and from Khandwa parliamentary constituencies.

and awardee Prahlad Tipaniya will contest from Dewas. He is considered a of senior

All 29 seats in will go to polls on April 29, May 6 and 12. The votes will be counted on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)