Congress fields Kamal Nath's son Nakul from Chhindwara LS seat

The Congress on Thursday released a list of 12 candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, fielding Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath from Chhindwara parliamentary constituency in the state.
Congress leaders Ajay Singh Rahul will contest from Sidhi and Arun Yadav from Khandwa parliamentary constituencies.
Bhajan singer and Padma Shri awardee Prahlad Tipaniya will contest from Dewas. He is considered a close aide of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
All 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on April 29, May 6 and 12. The votes will be counted on May 23.
