RLP joins hands with BJP in Rajasthan, gets Nagaur Lok Sabha seat

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), which was formed in October last year, on Thursday forged an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party to contest the Lok Sabha elections in the state, where 25 seats are at stake.
The RLP has been given one Lok Sabha seat whereas the BJP will fight on the rest of 24 Lok Sabha seats in the state as per the seat-sharing agreement.
Beniwal will contest the election from Nagaur parliamentary constituency against Congress' Jyoti Mirdha.
RLP president and MLA Hanuman Beniwal joined the alliance in the presence of Union Minister and BJP's Rajasthan in-charge Prakash Javadekar and state party president Madan Lal Saini at the state party headquarters here.
With the RLP joining its fold, the BJP is hoping to secure the votes of Jat community which holds significant influence in the region. Political analysts say that the alliance will benefit the BJP in Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Rajsamand Lok Sabha constituencies.
After sealing the poll pact with BJP, Beniwal said that his party was under pressure from the youth after the deadly Pulwama terror attack and he was taking the decision in national interests.
He also said that the RLP activists will be working in favour of the BJP in Delhi and Haryana apart from Rajasthan.
The development is said to be a setback for the Congress which unsuccessfully tried to lure the RLP to its fold. "The Congress party wanted to align with us but didn't give us 7 seats. So the alliance could not materialise," Beniwal said.
Rajasthan will vote to elect 25 Lok Sabha members in two phases on April 29 and May 6. The results will be declared on May 23.
