RLP joins hands with BJP in Rajasthan, gets Nagaur Lok Sabha seat

The (RLP), which was formed in October last year, on Thursday forged an alliance with the to contest the elections in the state, where 25 seats are at stake.

The RLP has been given one seat whereas the BJP will fight on the rest of 24 seats in the state as per the seat-sharing agreement.

Beniwal will contest the election from Nagaur parliamentary constituency against Congress'

RLP and MLA joined the alliance in the presence of and BJP's in-charge Prakash Javadekar and state at the state party headquarters here.

With the RLP joining its fold, the BJP is hoping to secure the votes of Jat community which holds significant influence in the region. Political analysts say that the alliance will benefit the BJP in Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Rajsamand Lok Sabha constituencies.

After sealing the poll pact with BJP, Beniwal said that his party was under pressure from the youth after the deadly Pulwama terror attack and he was taking the decision in interests.

He also said that the RLP activists will be working in favour of the BJP in and apart from

The development is said to be a setback for the which unsuccessfully tried to lure the RLP to its fold. "The party wanted to align with us but didn't give us 7 seats. So the alliance could not materialise," Beniwal said.

will vote to elect 25 Lok Sabha members in two phases on April 29 and May 6. The results will be declared on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)