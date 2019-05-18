Congress, JDS will win 18-19 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka: Kumaraswamy

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday said party and Janta Dal Secular (JDS) together will win 18 to 19 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Speaking to media after praying at here, Kumaraswamy said, "We will win comfortably and there is nothing to worry about. In with the combination of party and the JDS, we will get 18 to 19 seats in the state."

has a total of 28 Lok Sabha seats. Kumaraswamy was accompanied by former HD Deve Gowda in the temple.

On being asked who will form the government at the Centre, the said, "Let us wait till May 23 when the results will come out. We already committed to supporting and there is no changes in our stand."

When asked about the drought in and he said, "the reason why I have come to is to seek blessings so that there are good rains this year also.

