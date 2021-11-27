Congress leader Mukesh Goel likely to join AAP on Saturday

-
Senior Congress leader Mukesh Goel is likely to join Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday.
"Senior Congress leader in Delhi, Mukesh Goel to join Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tomorrow," sources told ANI.
Goel is an MLA from Adarsh Nagar constituency from Delhi.
Notably, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia is scheduled to address an important press conference on Saturday at 12:30 pm.
Meanwhile, AAP's National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Mohali in Chandigarh on Saturday, Sisodia had informed in a tweet.
Kejriwal during his last visit to poll-bound Punjab had remarked that 25 Congress MLAs and two MPs were in touch with their party.
"Ahead of elections, every MLAs from all the parties switch sides. Party-hopping is common everywhere. If there is completion over MLAs switching sides and joining rival parties, then I can assure there are a minimum of 25 MLAs and two MPs from the Congress party who are in touch with AAP. But we don't want their 'kachra'," he had said during a press conference.
