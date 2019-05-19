LS polls: BJP writes to EC over alleged violence by "TMC goons"

The (BJP) on Sunday wrote a letter to the (EC) over incidents of violence across the nine parliamentary constituencies which voted during the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections here.

In its letter to the West Bengal Chief Election Commission, BJP has accused (TMC) activists of indulging in arson, major incidents of violence and vote rigging.

"We have filed 417 complaints in Samadhan App of ECI, out of which 227 were resolved - meaning a whopping number of 190 complaints were unresolved," the saffron party said. The BJP said that the unresponsiveness of the poll body indicates its lack of preparedness to tackle the violence in the state.

It said, "It is a very serious indication of nature of the violent election and lack of preparedness of ECI to tackle the challenge."

The party urged the to take an "in-depth scrutiny" of the poll with the help of CCTV footage, webcasting, and

BJP alleged that "TMC goons" spread violence at some polling stations of each nine Lok Sabha seats and said that the party will demand repolling on those booths once complete reports are available after voting.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)