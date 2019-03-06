Third ceasefire violation in J-K: Pak resorts to unprovoked firing in Rajouri's Sunderbani

After violating ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector of and in Nowshera sector, again resorted to unprovoked firing in sector of district late on Tuesday evening.

" continues its nefarious designs and again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by heavy shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along LoC in sector, district (Jammu and Kashmir)," officials here said.

is retaliating strongly and effectively, officials said.

This is the third ceasefire violation on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, violated ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector in district. The is retaliating effectively, officials said.

Around 1800 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms.Pakistan also violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector along the LoC around 11:30 am.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)