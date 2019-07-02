Congress MP seeks probe into delay in installing truck scanner at ICP

He urged the government to order a probe into the delay caused in installing a truck scanner at ICP on the India-Pakistan border, saying that drugs had been pushed into Punjab destroying the future of thousands of youth.

He said during zero hour that Pakistan had installed a truck scanner on its side on 2008 but India had been unable to do till now though there was a proposal cleared by appropriate authorities. He said work for installing truck scanner was inaugurated in 2017 but the deadlines for its completion have not been met.

"Those who are responsible for delay (in installing truck scanner) should be punished. Our children have been destroyed by drugs," he said.

He also said those accused of drug smuggling "had not been taken into remand and sent directly to jail" and sought a probe into the matter.

In a major breakthrough, the Customs Preventive Commissionerate Amritsar had seized 532 kg of suspected heroin and 52 kg of mixed narcotics worth Rs 2,700 crore from an import consignment here at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) on June 30.

