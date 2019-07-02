Cut-money row: BJP workers allegedly attacked in West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Tuesday alleged that six of them were injured after TMC supporters attacked them for complaining to police regarding cut-money here.

While alleging that they were attacked after they filed the complaint, a BJP supporter said, "TMC workers barged into our houses and attacked us. When we said that we will inform the police, they even threatened us."

Further, he alleged, "They also asked us till when we will seek help from police as they will return once the police force has gone from our house. Since we have filed the complaint regarding cut-money, they are targeting us."

However, TMC has denied the charges.

Earlier today, BJP MP from Hooghly Locket Chatterjee accused the ruling-TMC leaders of taking cut-money from people.

She said, "Cut-money is taken by TMC leaders from birth till death. West Bengal Chief Minister has accepted that their leaders take it. TMC leaders from lower to upper level are taking it. Chief Minister had said to her party leaders to keep the 25 per cent amount and give 75 per cent to her."

The cut-money issue has become a raging issue in the state in the last few days after the Chief Minister reportedly issued a diktat asking the party leaders to return the "cut" money they had taken from people.

Cut money amounts to a percentage of money that is illegally charged by elected leaders to the grassroots functionaries at the panchayat and local bodies level from ordinary citizens in return for delivery of services.

