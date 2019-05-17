Congress-NCP candidate celebrates birthday with 'Desh ka Chowkidaar Hi Chor Hai' cake

Anand Paranjpe, Congress-NCP candidate celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake 'Desh ka Chowkidaar Hi Chor Hai' written on it.
Anand Paranjpe is Congress-NCP alliance candidate from Thane constituency for 2019 general elections.
Paranjpe won the 2009 general elections from Kalyan Lok Sabha Constituency as Shiv Sena's candidate. In 2014, he left Shiv Sena and contested Lok Sabha elections from NCP against Shiv Sena leader Shrikant Shinde from Kalyan Constituency but lost the elections.
There are 14 criminal cases pending against Anand Paranjpe, according to an official affidavit submitted to Election Commission (EC).
Paranjpe is a mechanical engineering graduate and later attained a Masters in Business Administration in 1997.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU