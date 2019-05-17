Congress-NCP candidate celebrates birthday with 'Desh ka Chowkidaar Hi Chor Hai' cake

Anand Paranjpe, Congress-NCP candidate celebrated his birthday by cutting a cake 'Desh ka Chowkidaar Hi Chor Hai' written on it.

is Congress-NCP alliance candidate from Thane constituency for 2019

Paranjpe won the 2009 from Kalyan Constituency as Shiv Sena's candidate. In 2014, he left and contested elections from NCP against from Kalyan Constituency but lost the elections.

There are 14 criminal cases pending against Anand Paranjpe, according to an official affidavit submitted to (EC).

Paranjpe is a mechanical engineering graduate and later attained a Masters in Business Administration in 1997.

