Delhi HC defers hearing in plea seeking review of political parties' registration connotations

The Delhi High court on Friday deferred till May 24 the hearing in a plea seeking directions to the Election Commission to review political parties' registration connotations.
The hearing was deferred as the bench comprising Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice Anup J Bhambhani did not assemble today as the former was on leave.
The petition, moved by senior advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay on May 16, had sought directions to EC to de-register political parties with religious, caste, ethnic or linguistic connotations, within three months.
"At present there are many political parties such as Hindu Sena, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, Indian Union Muslim League etc. with religious, caste, ethnic, linguistic connotations...De-register them if they fail to rename and change their flag within three months," Upadhyay stated in the petition.
The petitioner had also sought direction to the poll body to review the flags of the political parties to ensure that they are not using a flag that is similar to the national flag.
The petitioner claimed that the Congress Party's flag is similar to the national flag. "This is against the spirit of Section 123 of the Representation of Peoples Act (RPA), 1951," the plea further mentioned.
