Lok Sabha polls: Cong releases 6th list of candidates, 146 announced so far

The Congress party on Tuesday released its sixth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal's name has been dropped from Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. Shanimol Usman has replaced the sitting MP.

Among others are Manikrao G. Thakare from Yavatmal-Washim, Eknath Gaikwad from Mumbai South-Central, Charulata Khajasingh Tokas from Wardha, Adoor Prakash from Attingal, and KC Padavi from Nandurbar-ST.

Till now, 146 candidates have been announced by the party for the impending polls.

Kerala will go to polls on April 23, while Maharashtra will vote on April 10, 17 and 24. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.