TMC MP gets threat letter wanting to see Mamata Banerjee dead

Trinamool Congress MP from Arambagh, Aparupa Poddar on Sunday claimed to have got a letter which allegedly says Rs 1 crore will be given to see Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dead.
Poddar has filed a complaint at the Sreerampur Police Station.
The letter also has a morphed picture of Banerjee, in which she is labelled as a witch.
The letter has been signed in the name of Rajveer Killa and a mobile number has also been mentioned in it.
A person by the same name, who is a resident of Bidhannagar, approached the state police and complained that his name has been wrongly used in the letter.
