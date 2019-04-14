Jet Airways: Pilots to decide on Monday whether to fly or not

New [India], April 14 (ANI): Over 1000 pilots of Jet Airways' pilots body (NAG) will meet on Monday morning to decide on whether the pilots will fly or not, due to non-payment of salaries.

Jet pilots have not been receiving salaries for over three months.

NAG is the official of Jet Airways, which had on March 31 decided that, if the Jet management failed to pay the dues to pilots and Aircraft Maintenance Engineers (AME), it would take a final decision on April 15.

NAG will meet on Monday as no collective decision has been taken yet on whether the pilots will fly from midnight.

NAG sources said that "The pilots are divided on the issue of going on a strike as there are hardly any flights left to operate."

NAG sources also said: "Majority of pilots are planning to stop flying without pay. We are going to meet on Monday morning for final and collective decision."

The Union has not yet issued any direction or passed any resolution on whether the pilots will fly from midnight due to non-payment of salaries.

SBI led consortium has taken over the debt-ridden airlines after and founder quit the airlines.

Burdened with high operating costs and a huge debt, has been facing the biggest crisis in its history, according to reports.

Since January, it has not been able to pay salaries to pilots and maintenance engineers.

Many lessors have taken possession of planes after the failed to pay rents.

Lenders, led by State Bank of India, took control of in March after its founder and gave up control to resolve the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)