Cyclone likely to hit Arabian Sea on June 11-12, warns MeT Dept

The has warned that a cyclone may occur in the near the of between June 11 and 12, of Information and Public Relations of said on Sunday.

The department has asked the fishermen to avoid entering the sea during this period.

The cyclone will be around 300 km away from the coast.

Although the cyclone will not hit the state, it will influence the region and gusty winds are likely to lash the region.

The Meteorological experts have predicted that monsoon will hit along with the Konkan region during this period.

The country recently witnessed the destruction caused by Cyclone Fani in states like Odisha and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)