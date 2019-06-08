Connected by Cricket! Modi gifts a Team India-signed bat to Solih

During his first overseas visit after being re-elected, gifted a bat signed by the Indian team to "ardent fan" and on Saturday.

"Connected by cricket! My friend, @ibusolih is an ardent fan, so I presented him a cricket bat that has been signed by #TeamIndia playing at the #CWC19," PM Modi tweeted.

This comes after Modi held delegation-level talks with Solih after touching down in the island-nation on Saturday afternoon. He was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in the Maldives, which included a performance by a dance troupe donning the traditional Maldivian attire.

"Mutually beneficial partnership. discussions marked the meeting between PM @narendramodi & of @ibusolih. Focus on further deepening our special relationship by expanding cooperation across sectors," (MEA) tweeted.

The two leaders also remote inaugurated projects after their bilateral talks on June 8.

Modi is also scheduled to speak at the People's Majlis or the Parliament later in the day, apart from a string of other engagements.

He is currently on a two-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka, which is the first bilateral engagement the leader's undertaking after being sworn-in as the for a second term on May 30.

The Maldives had earlier acknowledged India's support in the field.

Speaking to ANI, Maldives' of Youth, and Community Empowerment of Maldives, said, "We received a lot of support from the Indian govt in area of youth and We had a successful meeting with BCCI and we expect they will help us develop cricket here. India's support would mean a lot to us."

"Like was adopted by BCCI, we have the expectation that BCCI will help us in the area of cricket. Soon we will work out a strategic plan for sports with technical support from India," he added.

