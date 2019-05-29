Modi to address Maldivian Parliament

The Parliament has unanimously passed a resolution to invite Indian Modi to address the House during his expected visit to the atoll nation on June 7-8.

" Parliament has unanimously passed a resolution to invite PM @narendramodi to address a sitting of the House during his upcoming visit to the Maldives," tweeted on Wednesday.

This will be Modi's first bilateral visit after assuming office for a second term on Thursday.

Former Maldivian Mohamed Nasheed, who was earlier appointed the of Parliament, said on Tuesday that invited Modi to deliver an address in the Maldivian Parliament, the Edition newspaper reported.

The Indian had earlier visited the in November 2018 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, after he defeated in the presidential polls.

This was followed by Solih's visit to in December.

Solih had telephoned Modi after he led the NDA to a resounding electoral victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

