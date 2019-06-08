140 terrorists killed after Syrian Army repels attack

At least 140 terrorists were killed after the launched efforts to repel an attack on the by armed opposition groups and the Hayat terror group, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries like USA, Canada, etc.

The offensive on the province lasted for two days, from June 6 to June 7, Sputnik reported while quoting the

Around 500 terrorists with armoured vehicles and tanks attacked positions near Jabin and towns in the province, according to Viktor Kupchishin, who is the of the

"While repelling the attack, forces killed over 120 terrorists and destroyed five tanks, three IFV, nine off-road vehicles, a multiple-launch rocket system and two mortars," Kupchishin said.

Apart from this, armed opposition groups from Idlib also launched an offensive on June 7 near the towns of and in the province.

While the Russian personnel said that around 80 militants with seven pickup trucks were a part of the attack on Karnaz, he added that about 60 militants participated in the attack on Hamamiyat, along with two tanks, an IFV and a pickup truck.

"While repelling the attacks by armed opposition groups, the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic destroyed more than 20 militants, a tank and two pickup trucks," he lastly said.

Even though the is one of four designated de-escalation zones in Syria, it is still home to at least 30,000 gunmen. The war has been raging since 2011 in

