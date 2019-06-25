Contractual nursing officers protest outside Health Minister's residence in Delhi

After being terminated from their jobs, contractual nursing officers of hospital in New on Tuesday sat on a protest outside the residence of Union Dr

Contractual nursing officers from (RML), Lady and also joined the protest outside Health Minister's residence.

Nursing officers alleged that hospital administration had served them termination notices stating that permanent staff will be hired in their place.

"The number of permanent staff to be hired is 1278, while there are more than 3000 vacancies in the hospital. There are adequate vacancies for us," said a protesting

Those who were protesting said they are now over the age limit and will not be able to appear for exams to other government jobs.

"I got an All rank of 74 and was still hired on a contractual basis. Now, these people are saying that they will terminate us. I am over-age for any government job now. All these protesting nursing officers are 35-40 years of age. Now we can't fight any competition," said a of Hospital.

Police force was deployed outside Harsh Vardhan's residence ahead of the protest but still, five of the protesting nursing officers managed to enter his residence.

"We went inside hiding from the security to meet the Sir, asked us to talk to his who will further fix an appointment. However, we don't feel anything of this sort is going to happen," said Sunita, a at hospital.

Contractual nursing officers have said that they will continue the protest until they are assured they will be re-appointed.

