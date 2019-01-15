Delhi: Resident doctors at Safdarjung Hospital call off strike

Resident doctors at the Hospital here, called off their strike on Monday evening after the authorities accepted their demand of increasing security on the hospital's premises.

This comes after at the held a meeting with officials from the hospital administration and a delegation of resident doctors.

The resident doctors at the hospital went on strike after one of their colleagues was allegedly manhandled by a Police head constable's son who had come at the medical institution for treatment.

Reportedly, in the meeting it was decided that as an interim arrangement 18 marshals will be deployed on the hospital premises. Also, a proposal recommending deployment of 30 extra marshals will be submitted by the hospital to the ministry. Meanwhile, 100 security guards from the SSB will be deployed immediately.

A committee will be formed, which within two weeks time will access the requirement of a number of security guards and marshals in the hospital and submit the report to the ministry.

The incident, which took place on Monday morning, left one doctor with on his nose and face. A police complaint was later registered in this regard.

The patient, Akshay, had allegedly gone to the emergency after complaining of Subsequently, a scuffle broke out between him and the doctors over treatment.

