MP court junks application on plea challenging Pragya's election to LS

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed an application of BJP lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur in which she had questioned the maintainability of a petition challenging her election to the Lok Sabha.
She had challenged the maintainability of an election petition in which it was alleged that inflammatory speeches given by her during the elections were against the rules of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The court while dismissing the plea slated the matter for further hearing to January 6.
Thakur, who is also an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, defeated Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. She had also stirred many controversies in the run-up to elections.
