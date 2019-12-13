CAB protests: Railway station vandalised in Bengal, train driver injured

People, agitating against the amended Citizenship Act, on Friday blocked tracks at the Uluberia railway station in West Bengal's Howrah district, vandalised the complex and some trains, injuring a driver, officials said.

The blockade started around 3.22 pm and train movements in both the up and down lines are affected, South Eastern Railway spokesperson Sanjoy Ghosh said.

The driver of the 12841 Howrah-Chennai Corommandel Express was injured as agitators hurled stones at the train, he said.

The platforms of the station were vandalised and an empty rake of the Humsafar Express was also damaged, he said.

"No passenger was injured in the incident, as per initial reports," Ghosh said, adding that the railways have sought assistance of the state government to deal with the situation.

The Howrah-Kharagpur section of the South Eastern Railway is affected due to the blockade and several trains, including some suburban locals and the 22897 Howrah Digha Kandari Express are stuck, he said.

Thousands of people from the Muslim community also blocked the Highway 6 in the area.