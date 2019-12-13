Citizenship Bill: Jamia Millia students, police clash amid violent protests

The turned into a battlefield on Friday after a students' march to Parliament House, to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act, was interrupted by police.

There was a clash between police and students after the protestors were stopped at the varsity gate.

The students, who were baton-charged by police personnel, alleged that the police also used tear gas to quell their march. The students also resorted to stone-pelting.

Videos circulated by students on social media showed police caning the protestors.

The police had cordoned off the road and protestors were seen climbing onto the barricades. The University's gate was later closed.

As a precautionary measure, the (DMRC) closed the entry and exit points at Patel Chowk and Janpath metro stations following Delhi police's advisory.

"As advised by Delhi Police, entry & exit at Patel Chowk and Janpath have been closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," DMRC said on twitter.