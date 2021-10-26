Covid vaccine Corbevax to be rolled out by Nov-end, says Biological E Ltd

-
To provide further momentum to the ongoing nationwide vaccination drive, the COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax vaccine will be rolled out by end of November, Biological E Limited said on Monday.
Addressing the reporters briefly after attending an event in Hyderabad, Managing Director of Biological E Limited, Mahima Datla said, "Hyderabad-based Biological E Limited is expecting its Coronavirus vaccine, Corbevax to be rolled out by the end of November. It's our vision, that on the day of the launch, we will supply close to 10 crore doses."
On October 14, Biological E said that it would submit final data on COVID-19 vaccine Corbevax till November end, informed Government sources.
The government was expecting submission of phase 3 data of Biological E by October but after facing delay in procurement of raw materials, Hyderabad - based Biological E is expected to apply for emergency use authorisation of Corbevax by November-end.
The Corbevax is the third made-in-India vaccine against coronavirus, the other two indigenous vaccines are Covaxin and ZyCoV-D.The government earlier announced about the 30 crore doses of Corbevax by December.
The health ministry on Monday informed, "India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 102.8 crore (1,02,86,69,053) on Monday. More than 58 lakh (58,87,981) Vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight.
