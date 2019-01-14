CPWD to build 44 roads, 96 integrated ITBP shelters along China border

The has asked the (CPWD) to build 44 strategic roads in the five states along the border with 96 hardened shelters for the (ITBP) troops there.

"CPWD has been entrusted with the construction of 44 strategically important roads along Indo- Border spanning across five states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and The total cost of work as per the detailed project reports is Rs. 21040 Crore. The approval of DPRs by (CCS) is under process," the CPWD said in its annual report.

The over 3,800 km long Indo- border stretches from Ladakh in to in the Northeast.

Of the roads to be built under the programme, over 2,100 kilometers will be built with a cost of around Rs 5,400 crore in and along the Indo- border.

"A total of 945 km of lateral roads and 533 km of axial roads lie in (tentative cost Rs 3,700 crores) and 482 km of lateral roads and 219 km of axial roads in (tentative cost Rs 1,750 crores)," it stated.

The CPWD, which is the central agency for construction, has also been asked to build Permanent Integrated Buildings (PIBs) in 96 ITBP Border Outposts on the border.

"This will facilitate ITBP troops stationed along Indo-China Border against severely harsh weather of the high Himalayas, CPWD is poised to construct permanent integrated buildings at 96 BOPs of ITBP with state of the art and The preparation of DPRs is in full swing and is likely to be completed by the middle of next year. The approximate cost of works is Rs. 2500 Crore," the report stated.

The agency has also asked to create foot tracks for easy movement of troops there.

"To cater to requirements of ITBP in High Altitude Himalayan Areas of Arunachal Pradesh, CPWD has been vested with the responsibility of construction of 23 numbers of foot tracks of around 750 km total length which would facilitate ease of movement in the inaccessible areas of the state," the report said.

On the border opposite the Rann of Kutch area, the CPWD would construct eight Coastal BOPs for Marine Battalion of BSF "CPWD has also been given the challenging task of constructing 18 Coastal BOPs for BSF in the Marshy lands of Rann area of The total cost sanctioned is Rs. 164.36 Crores for which, CPWD has committed completion in 3 years from August 2018. Apart from these BOPs, an integrated complex in Sir Creek area for water wing of BSF having floating BOPs, Jetty and space for vessel repair costing Rs. 200 Crore (approx.)," the report stated.

