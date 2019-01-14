SC seeks CBI reply on Sajjan Kumar's plea challenging conviction

-
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking its response on a plea filed by Congress leader Sajjan Kumar challenging his conviction in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.
The court posted the matter for further hearing after six weeks.
On December 17, Kumar was convicted in the killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar and the torching of a gurdwara in Delhi on November 1, 1984.
Two weeks after Kumar was awarded life sentence by the Delhi High Court in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, the Congress leader surrendered at the Karkardooma District Court.
Apart from Kumar, Mahender Yadav, and Kishan Khokhar, both convicts in the case also surrendered on the same day.
