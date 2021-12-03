Plan to create value from waste, use green hydrogen, says Nitin Gadkari

"I have a plan to run buses, trucks and cars on green hydrogen that would be produced using sewage water and solid waste in cities," said Gadkari.

Union Minister on Thursday said that he envisions to "create value from waste" and is planning to use green to run buses, trucks, and cars in Indian cities.

Addressing the sixth National Summit on Financial Inclusion, Gadkari said, "I have a plan to run buses, trucks and cars on green that would be produced using sewage water and solid waste in cities."

"I am trying to create value from waste," he added.

The Union Minister, in an attempt to "make people believe" that vehicles can ply on extracted from wastewater, said, "I've bought a pilot project car that would run on green hydrogen produced in an oil research institute in Faridabad. I would take a ride of the city to make people believe.

