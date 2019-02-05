Shilpa Shinde joins Congress

season 11 winner Shinde joined the party here on Tuesday.

Shinde was inducted into the in the presence of Committee and other party workers.

Speaking to ANI, the 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai' said she has joined the party with an intention of helping people, and not for the sake of promotion.

"I have not joined the party for promotion, I have definitely joined the party to reach somewhere from where I can do something for the people. I can't do it only by speaking, so I have not joined for election promotions but for doing something better," she said.

When asked about her choice of joining the Congress, Shinde said, "Till now, Congress has run the government. A change was needed so we saw that too. It is important for parties to ensure that everything goes smoothly and everyone remains in peace and only the Congress can run the government peacefully."

"Congress doesn't indulge in casteism and everyone is equal irrespective of their caste or religion," Shinde added.

